The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons put up 12.3 fewer points per game last year (62.6) than the Salukis gave up to opponents (74.9).

Purdue Fort Wayne had an 11-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.

Last year, the Salukis averaged 73.4 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mastodons gave up.

Southern Illinois went 10-12 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.

