Wednesday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-1) at Banterra Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-68 and heavily favors Southern Illinois to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Mastodons claimed a 124-41 victory over Great Lakes Christian.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mastodons were outscored by 3.1 points per game last season (scoring 62.6 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball while giving up 65.7 per contest to rank 217th in college basketball) and had a -100 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Purdue Fort Wayne put up more points (62.7 per game) than it did overall (62.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Mastodons scored 67.7 points per game last season, 7.1 more than they averaged away (60.6).

Purdue Fort Wayne gave up 64.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 away.

