The Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Northwestern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 63.7 points per game last year were just 4.8 more points than the 58.9 the Fighting Irish gave up to opponents.

Northwestern went 9-7 last season when allowing fewer than 73.9 points.

Last year, the Fighting Irish recorded 73.9 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.

Notre Dame had an 18-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

The Wildcats' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Fighting Irish gave up to their opponents (36.1%).

