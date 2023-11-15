Notre Dame vs. Northwestern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 15
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 115-52 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish enter this contest following a 104-57 win against NJIT on Sunday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame vs. Northwestern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 115, Northwestern 52
Other ACC Predictions
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Notre Dame Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Fighting Irish put up 73.9 points per game (41st in college basketball) last season while allowing 58.9 per contest (48th in college basketball). They had a +494 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.
- Notre Dame's offense was worse in ACC matchups last season, tallying 70.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.9 PPG.
- The Fighting Irish averaged 77.8 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 68.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Notre Dame surrendered 1.7 fewer points per game (56.2) than in road games (57.9).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.