Wednesday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 115-52 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish enter this contest following a 104-57 win against NJIT on Sunday.

Notre Dame vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 115, Northwestern 52

Notre Dame Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Irish put up 73.9 points per game (41st in college basketball) last season while allowing 58.9 per contest (48th in college basketball). They had a +494 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Notre Dame's offense was worse in ACC matchups last season, tallying 70.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.9 PPG.

The Fighting Irish averaged 77.8 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 68.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, Notre Dame surrendered 1.7 fewer points per game (56.2) than in road games (57.9).

