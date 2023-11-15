How to Watch the Evansville vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville vs. Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, only 3.2 more points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces gave up.
- Eastern Kentucky went 9-0 last season when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.
- Last year, the 62.8 points per game the Purple Aces averaged were 6.7 fewer points than the Colonels gave up (69.5).
- When Evansville scored more than 69.5 points last season, it went 6-1.
- Last season, the Purple Aces had a 33.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 19.1% lower than the 52.4% of shots the Colonels' opponents hit.
- The Colonels shot at a 36.0% clip from the field last season, 28.2 percentage points less than the 64.2% shooting opponents of the Purple Aces averaged.
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 77-58
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|11/12/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 91-83
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
