Wednesday's contest features the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) squaring off at Show Me Center (on November 15) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for Southeast Missouri State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Venue: Show Me Center

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 74, Evansville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southeast Missouri State (-4.2)

Southeast Missouri State (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Evansville Performance Insights

Evansville put up just 62.4 points per game (seventh-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played more consistently at the other end of the court, where it gave up 76 points per game (327th-ranked).

It was a tough season for the Purple Aces last year in terms of rebounding, as they tallied just 28 rebounds per game (16th-worst in college basketball) and ceded 34.8 rebounds per contest (12th-worst).

When it comes to assists, Evansville delivered only 10.2 per game (ninth-worst in college basketball).

The Purple Aces were 189th in the nation with 11.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 128th with 12.5 forced turnovers per game.

With 6.2 three-pointers per game, the Purple Aces ranked 299th in the nation. They sported a 32.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 283rd in college basketball.

Evansville struggled against three-pointers last year, ranking 20th-worst in college basketball in threes allowed per game (8.9) and sixth-worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.1%).

Evansville took 66.4% two-pointers and 33.6% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 72.7% were two-pointers and 27.3% were threes.

