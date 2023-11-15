Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) battle the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville matchup.
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|Evansville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southeast Missouri State (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Southeast Missouri State (-2.5)
|150.5
|-150
|+122
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Evansville went 10-21-0 ATS last season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Purple Aces had an ATS record of 9-18.
- Southeast Missouri State compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Redhawks games.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.