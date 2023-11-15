The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) take on the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces shot at a 39.7% clip from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Redhawks averaged.

Evansville went 3-5 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Redhawks finished 211th.

The Purple Aces' 62.4 points per game last year were 13.5 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.

Evansville went 1-1 last season when it scored more than 75.9 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

At home, Evansville averaged 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.0.

At home, the Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.0).

At home, Evansville drained 6.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (5.8). Evansville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.4%) than away (29.7%).

