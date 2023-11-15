The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) take on the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces shot at a 39.7% clip from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Redhawks averaged.
  • Evansville went 3-5 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Redhawks finished 211th.
  • The Purple Aces' 62.4 points per game last year were 13.5 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.
  • Evansville went 1-1 last season when it scored more than 75.9 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Evansville averaged 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.0.
  • At home, the Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.0).
  • At home, Evansville drained 6.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (5.8). Evansville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.4%) than away (29.7%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 72-64 Ford Center
11/9/2023 St. Louis Pharmacy W 116-46 Ford Center
11/15/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
11/18/2023 Ball State - Ford Center
11/24/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

