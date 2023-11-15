How to Watch Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) take on the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces shot at a 39.7% clip from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Redhawks averaged.
- Evansville went 3-5 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Purple Aces were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Redhawks finished 211th.
- The Purple Aces' 62.4 points per game last year were 13.5 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.
- Evansville went 1-1 last season when it scored more than 75.9 points.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Evansville averaged 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.0.
- At home, the Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.0).
- At home, Evansville drained 6.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (5.8). Evansville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.4%) than away (29.7%).
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 72-64
|Ford Center
|11/9/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|W 116-46
|Ford Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/18/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Ford Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
