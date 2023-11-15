Wednesday's game at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-0) taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on November 15. Our computer prediction projects a 81-73 win for Eastern Kentucky.

The Purple Aces are coming off of a 91-83 loss to SIU-Edwardsville in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Evansville vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Evansville vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 81, Evansville 73

Evansville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Aces' -312 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 62.8 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest (340th in college basketball).

Evansville put up 60.8 points per game last year in conference games, which was 2 fewer points per game than its overall average (62.8).

The Purple Aces averaged 67.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 59.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, Evansville allowed 7.4 fewer points per game (68.9) than away from home (76.3).

