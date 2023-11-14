The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) square off against the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Valparaiso vs. Green Bay matchup.

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Valparaiso Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Valparaiso (-4.5) 136.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Betting Trends (2022-23)

Valparaiso covered 12 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Beacons and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

A total of 17 of the Phoenix's games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.