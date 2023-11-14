The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) play the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valparaiso vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.

Valparaiso went 9-0 when it shot higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix ranked 363rd.

Last year, the Beacons put up 68.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 76.5 the Phoenix gave up.

Valparaiso went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

Valparaiso put up 72.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

The Beacons surrendered 69.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.8 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Valparaiso fared better when playing at home last year, draining 6.8 treys per game with a 31.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 29.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule