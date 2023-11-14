Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his previous game (November 12 loss against the 76ers), produced 25 points, 17 assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Haliburton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-108)

Over 21.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 11.5 (-106)

Over 11.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per contest last season, third in the NBA.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, the 76ers were second in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 24.2 assists last year, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the 76ers were fifth in the league in that category.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 36 25 1 17 3 1 2

