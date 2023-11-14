The Philadelphia 76ers host the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and others in this game.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

NBCS-PH and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Tuesday's over/under for Haliburton is 21.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, 1.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Haliburton averages 12.3 assists, 1.8 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Haliburton has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 17.5 points prop bet over/under set for Myles Turner on Tuesday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (17).

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Turner's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 1.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Embiid's 31 points per game average is 1.5 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged seven assists per game this season, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).

Embiid has knocked down two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

