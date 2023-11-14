The NHL lineup on Monday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

We've got everything you need in terms of how to watch Monday's NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers 8:30 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo) Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+,ALT,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!