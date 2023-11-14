Jalen Smith and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Smith posted 11 points and six rebounds in a 137-126 loss against the 76ers.

Below we will break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-115)

Over 8.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last season, allowing 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, second in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the 76ers were sixth in the league defensively last year, conceding 24.2 per game.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Smith vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 19 11 6 1 1 0 0

