The IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) face the Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hulman Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sycamores had given up to their opponents (42.6%).

Last season, IUPUI had a 5-17 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.6% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sycamores finished 349th.

The Jaguars scored only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Sycamores gave up (69.6).

IUPUI put together a 2-11 record last season in games it scored more than 69.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

IUPUI averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 away.

The Jaguars gave up 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 81.9 away.

At home, IUPUI sunk 4 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule