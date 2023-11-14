Tuesday's contest features the IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) and the Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) squaring off at Hulman Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-70 win for heavily favored IUPUI according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 82, Indiana State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: IUPUI (-12.8)

IUPUI (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Indiana State Performance Insights

Indiana State was the 23rd-best team in college basketball in points scored (79.3 per game) and 159th in points allowed (69.6) last year.

The Sycamores were 192nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.5) and 116th in rebounds allowed (30.2) last season.

Indiana State was 21st-best in the country in assists (15.8 per game) last season.

Last year, the Sycamores were 20th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.4 per game), and they ranked No. 98 in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Indiana State gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.0% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 111th and 73rd, respectively, in college basketball.

The Sycamores took 46% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 54% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.7% of the Sycamores' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.3% were 2-pointers.

