The IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) take on the Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hulman Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

Last season, the Sycamores had a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Jaguars' opponents knocked down.

Indiana State had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 335th.

Last year, the Sycamores scored only 2.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).

Indiana State went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did in road games (77.7).

The Sycamores surrendered 66.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Indiana State performed better in home games last year, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule