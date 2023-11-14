How to Watch Indiana State vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) take on the Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hulman Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Indiana State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Sycamores had a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Jaguars' opponents knocked down.
- Indiana State had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 335th.
- Last year, the Sycamores scored only 2.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).
- Indiana State went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did in road games (77.7).
- The Sycamores surrendered 66.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Indiana State performed better in home games last year, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|W 90-60
|Hulman Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Hulman Center
|11/21/2023
|Rice
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
