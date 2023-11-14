Tuesday's game at Jones Convocation Center has the Ball State Cardinals (2-0) matching up with the Chicago State Cougars (0-3) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 100-45 win, heavily favoring Ball State.

In their last game on Saturday, the Cardinals claimed an 86-71 win against Troy.

Ball State vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Ball State vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 100, Chicago State 45

Ball State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game last season with a +392 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (17th in college basketball) and gave up 66.6 per outing (238th in college basketball).

Ball State scored fewer points in conference play (77.1 per game) than overall (77.8).

The Cardinals scored more points at home (84.6 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.

Ball State allowed 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.

