Monday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 17.5-point spread in its matchup versus Purdue. The over/under has been set at 150.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Line: Purdue -17.5

Purdue -17.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -2500, Xavier +1100

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 73, Xavier 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+17.5)



Xavier (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Purdue Performance Insights

On offense, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked team in the nation (72.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 21st-best (62.7 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.2 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (24.5).

Purdue was 29th in college basketball in assists (15.5 per game) last year.

With 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.2% from downtown last year, the Boilermakers were 237th and 283rd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Purdue was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 52nd in 3-point percentage defensively (31.4%) last year.

Last season, the Boilermakers attempted 61.6% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73% of the Boilermakers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked 10th-best in the country by scoring 80.9 points per game. It ranked 292nd in college basketball in points allowed (74.1 per contest).

The Musketeers pulled down 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

With 19.1 dimes per game, Xavier was best in college basketball in the category.

Last season the Musketeers committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Musketeers made 7.4 treys per game last year (182nd-ranked in college basketball), and they sported a 39% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Xavier was 204th in college basketball with 7.4 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 303rd with a 35.8% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Xavier last season, 68.8% of them were two-pointers (75.3% of the team's made baskets) and 31.2% were three-pointers (24.7%).

