Monday's game that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-8.6)

Purdue (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Purdue Performance Insights

On offense, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked squad in the nation (72.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 21st-best (62.7 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (24.5).

At 15.5 assists per game last year, Purdue was 29th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Boilermakers were 237th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last season. They were 283rd in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Last season, Purdue was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 52nd in defensive 3-point percentage (31.4%).

Purdue took 38.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 61.6% of its shots, with 73% of its makes coming from there.

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier ceded 74.1 points per game last season (292nd-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on offense, scoring 80.9 points per contest (10th-best).

The Musketeers were 35th in college basketball with 34.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 65th with 29.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 19.1 dimes per game, Xavier was best in college basketball in the category.

The Musketeers committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Musketeers made 7.4 threes per game last year (182nd-ranked in college basketball), and they had a 39% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Xavier ranked 204th in college basketball with 7.4 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 303rd with a 35.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Xavier attempted 42 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 68.8% of the shots it attempted (and 75.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19 treys per contest, which were 31.2% of its shots (and 24.7% of the team's buckets).

