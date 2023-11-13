The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Xavier matchup.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Boilermakers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 30 times last season.

Xavier compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record last season.

A total of 21 of the Musketeers' games last season went over the point total.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Purdue is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (75th).

Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.