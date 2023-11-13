Purdue vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Xavier matchup.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-17.5)
|150.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-17.5)
|150.5
|-3500
|+1280
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Purdue won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 30 times last season.
- Xavier compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of 21 of the Musketeers' games last season went over the point total.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Purdue is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (75th).
- Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.