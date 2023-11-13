The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) play the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

A total of 14 Boilermakers games last season hit the over.

Xavier put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 21 of the Musketeers' games hit the over.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Purdue is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (75th).

Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.

