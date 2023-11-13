The Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Xavier matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

A total of 14 Boilermakers games last season went over the point total.

Xavier compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record last year.

Musketeers games hit the over 21 out of 33 times last season.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Purdue is second-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 67th, according to computer rankings.

Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

