The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.

Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Musketeers ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the Boilermakers recorded only 1.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

When Purdue scored more than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue fared better in home games last season, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule