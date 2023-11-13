How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers recorded just 1.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
- Purdue went 16-0 last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
- Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
- When Xavier gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Purdue scored 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (67.3).
- The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).
- In home games, Purdue made 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32.0%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (80.5).
- The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
- Xavier drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
