The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers recorded just 1.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
  • Purdue went 16-0 last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
  • Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
  • When Xavier gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Purdue scored 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).
  • In home games, Purdue made 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32.0%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (80.5).
  • The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
  • Xavier drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

