The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the Boilermakers recorded just 1.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

Purdue went 16-0 last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.

When Xavier gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Purdue scored 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (67.3).

The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).

In home games, Purdue made 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32.0%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (80.5).

The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.

Xavier drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule