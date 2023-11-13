The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents hit.

In games Purdue shot higher than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allowed.

When Purdue put up more than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-0.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.

When Xavier allowed fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).

The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 in away games.

Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).

Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

