How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents hit.
- In games Purdue shot higher than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allowed.
- When Purdue put up more than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-0.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
- When Xavier allowed fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).
- The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 in away games.
- Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
- Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
