The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Musketeers' opponents hit.
  • In games Purdue shot higher than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allowed.
  • When Purdue put up more than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-0.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
  • When Xavier allowed fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Purdue put up nine more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 in away games.
  • Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
  • Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

