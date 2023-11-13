How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.
- In games Purdue shot better than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers recorded were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).
- Purdue went 16-0 last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% rate from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
- Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Musketeers ranked 155th.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
- Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged away from home (67.3).
- Defensively the Boilermakers were better at home last year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.
- When playing at home, Purdue drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 80.5.
- The Musketeers conceded fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Xavier knocked down more triples away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
