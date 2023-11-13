The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is set at 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -15.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Boilermakers were 14-16-0 last year.

Purdue won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter last year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Boilermakers' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Xavier put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread last year.

The Musketeers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Xavier has an 11.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 151.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 151.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 3 10% 72.7 153.6 62.7 136.8 137.1 Xavier 20 60.6% 80.9 153.6 74.1 136.8 151.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Purdue vs Xavier Insights & Trends

Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allowed.

Purdue had a 10-6 record against the spread and a 16-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Xavier went 15-12 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 2-5 14-16-0 Xavier 17-16-0 0-0 21-12-0

Purdue vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Xavier 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.