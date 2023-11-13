The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers beat the spread 14 times in 35 games last season.

Xavier compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record last year.

Purdue vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 72.7 153.6 62.7 136.8 137.1 Xavier 80.9 153.6 74.1 136.8 151.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Purdue vs Xavier Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers averaged were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

Purdue had a 10-6 record against the spread and a 16-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.1 points.

The Musketeers scored 18.2 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Boilermakers gave up to opponents (62.7).

Xavier put together a 15-12 ATS record and a 23-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 14-16-0 Xavier 17-16-0 21-12-0

Purdue vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Xavier 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.