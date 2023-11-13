The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 150.5.

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -17.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers' record against the spread last year was 14-16-0.

Purdue played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Boilermakers a 96.2% chance to win.

Xavier went 17-16-0 ATS last year.

The Musketeers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

Xavier has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 150.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 150.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 4 13.3% 72.7 153.6 62.7 136.8 137.1 Xavier 21 63.6% 80.9 153.6 74.1 136.8 151.9

Additional Purdue vs Xavier Insights & Trends

Last year, the Boilermakers scored just 1.4 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).

Purdue went 10-6 against the spread and 16-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

The Musketeers scored 18.2 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Boilermakers gave up to opponents (62.7).

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Xavier went 15-12 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 1-4 14-16-0 Xavier 17-16-0 0-0 21-12-0

Purdue vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Xavier 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

