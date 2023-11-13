Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Porter County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Porter County, Indiana. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Porter County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage Christian High School at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.