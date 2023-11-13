The Butler Bulldogs (2-0) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler Betting Records & Stats

Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Butler covered the spread more often than East Tennessee State last season, putting up an ATS record of 15-13-0, compared to the 12-15-0 record of the Buccaneers.

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 65.3 134.4 67.9 136.9 139.4 East Tennessee State 69.1 134.4 69.0 136.9 140.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 65.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 69.0 the Buccaneers gave up.

Butler went 10-1 against the spread and 11-0 overall last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 15-13-0 10-18-0 East Tennessee State 12-15-0 9-18-0

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler East Tennessee State 10-6 Home Record 7-9 3-9 Away Record 4-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.