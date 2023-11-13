Butler vs. East Tennessee State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. East Tennessee State matchup.
Butler vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Butler vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|East Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-15.5)
|146.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Butler (-15.5)
|147.5
|-1800
|+920
Butler vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- Bulldogs games hit the over 10 out of 28 times last season.
- East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last year.
- In Buccaneers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Butler is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (75th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (70th).
- Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
