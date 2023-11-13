The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. East Tennessee State matchup.

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline
BetMGM Butler (-15.5) 146.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Butler (-15.5) 147.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
  • Bulldogs games hit the over 10 out of 28 times last season.
  • East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last year.
  • In Buccaneers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Butler is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (75th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (70th).
  • Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

