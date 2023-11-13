The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. East Tennessee State matchup.

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-15.5) 146.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-15.5) 147.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Bulldogs games hit the over 10 out of 28 times last season.

East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last year.

In Buccaneers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Butler is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (75th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (70th).

Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

