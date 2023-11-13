The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) go up against the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Buccaneers' opponents shot.

In games Butler shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 12-1 overall.

The Buccaneers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 357th.

Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up were just 3.7 fewer points than the Buccaneers allowed (69).

When Butler put up more than 69 points last season, it went 11-0.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Butler posted 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did on the road (61.1).

In home games, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in road games (69.3).

When playing at home, Butler made 1.2 more threes per game (7) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (28.8%).

