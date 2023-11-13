How to Watch Butler vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) go up against the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Butler vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Buccaneers' opponents shot.
- In games Butler shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 12-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 357th.
- Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up were just 3.7 fewer points than the Buccaneers allowed (69).
- When Butler put up more than 69 points last season, it went 11-0.
Butler Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Butler posted 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did on the road (61.1).
- In home games, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in road games (69.3).
- When playing at home, Butler made 1.2 more threes per game (7) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (28.8%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
