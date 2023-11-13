Entering this week's action, the Buffalo Bills (5-4) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Monday, November 13 at Highmark Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

The Bills head into the matchup after losing 24-18 to the Cincinnati Bengals in their last outing on November 5.

The Broncos' last game ended in a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Poyer S Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Benford CB Hamstring Out Terrel Bernard LB Concussion Questionable A.J. Klein LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Out Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Back Limited Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Powers OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Bills vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: ESPN

Bills Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Bills rank seventh in the NFL with 370.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th in total defense (334.0 yards allowed per contest).

The Bills own the seventh-ranked offense this year (26.7 points per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 17.8 points allowed per game.

The Bills rank sixth in pass offense (262.1 passing yards per game) and 14th in pass defense (219.6 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Buffalo is averaging 108.1 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and ranks 19th on the other side of the ball with 114.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 14 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Bills (0) own the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos rank 23rd in total yards per game (302.1), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 405.9 total yards conceded per contest.

The Broncos rank 17th in points per game (21.5), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 28.3 points surrendered per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Broncos are compiling 185.4 passing yards per game (25th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (251.8 passing yards surrendered per game).

Denver ranks 12th in rushing yards per game (116.8), but it has been worse defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 154.1 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

At 0, the Broncos sport the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 12 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (13th in NFL).

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7)

Bills (-7) Moneyline: Bills (-350), Broncos (+260)

Bills (-350), Broncos (+260) Total: 47.5 points

