Zack Moss has a decent matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the New England Patriots in Week 10 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Patriots have allowed 100.8 rushing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Moss leads the team with 615 yards (76.9 ypg) on 132 rushes, with five rushing scores. Moss makes an impact in the air attack, reeling in 16 passes for 123 yards (15.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Moss vs. the Patriots

Moss vs the Patriots (since 2021): 3 GP / 11 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 11 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Patriots have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Patriots have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 100.8 rushing yards per game conceded by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked run defense.

The Patriots' defense is ranked 21st in the NFL with eight rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Moss Rushing Insights

Moss hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his seven opportunities this season (71.4%).

The Colts have passed 54.5% of the time and run 45.5% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 260 rushes this season. He's handled 132 of those carries (50.8%).

Moss has a rushing touchdown in four of eight games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 26.1% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 25 carries in the red zone (47.2% of his team's 53 red zone rushes).

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 23 ATT / 165 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

