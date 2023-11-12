Should you bet on Will Mallory finding his way into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory's stat line shows three receptions for 55 yards. He averages 13.8 yards receiving per game.

Mallory, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Will Mallory Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0

