Sunday's contest at Lantz Arena has the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-2) matching up with the Valparaiso Beacons (0-0) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-59 victory as our model heavily favors Eastern Illinois.

The Beacons finished 7-23 in the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Valparaiso 59

Other MVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Valparaiso Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beacons averaged 59.6 points per game last season (287th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They had a -355 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Valparaiso averaged 1.1 fewer points in MVC games (58.5) than overall (59.6).

The Beacons put up more points at home (63 per game) than on the road (56.9) last season.

At home, Valparaiso conceded 71.8 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 71.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.