The Chicago Blackhawks, Tyler Johnson among them, play the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Johnson's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Johnson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson has averaged 15:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Johnson has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has a point in five of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has had an assist twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Johnson hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 12 Games 3 6 Points 3 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

