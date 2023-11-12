The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) take the floor in a game with no set line at Screaming Eagles Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Evansville, Indiana

Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Chicago State put together a 13-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-17-0 mark from Southern Indiana.

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Indiana 75.8 146.1 74.2 147.2 149 Chicago State 70.3 146.1 73 147.2 140.4

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Screaming Eagles recorded were just 2.8 more points than the Cougars gave up (73).

Southern Indiana went 6-11 against the spread and 14-8 overall last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Indiana 9-17-0 17-9-0 Chicago State 13-10-0 11-12-0

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Indiana Chicago State 10-4 Home Record 8-0 5-11 Away Record 3-20 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 12-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

