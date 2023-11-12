The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This matchup will begin at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Game Information

Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 70.3 205th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 73.0 264th 30th 35.0 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 12th 9.7 3pt Made 8.3 74th 204th 12.7 Assists 12.2 249th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

