How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) face the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles shot 43.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- Southern Indiana went 9-4 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.
- Last year, the Screaming Eagles recorded just 2.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Cougars allowed (73).
- Southern Indiana went 14-8 last season when scoring more than 73 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Indiana averaged 77.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (76.5).
- In 2022-23, the Screaming Eagles surrendered 66.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 80.8.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Southern Indiana performed better in home games last year, sinking 9.8 treys per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 threes per game and a 36.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 75-63
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tiffin
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.