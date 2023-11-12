The Chicago Blackhawks, with Seth Jones, are in action Sunday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Jones interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Seth Jones vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones has averaged 25:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Jones has yet to score a goal through 12 games this season.

In five of 12 games this season, Jones has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of 12 games this season, Jones has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jones' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 12 Games 3 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

