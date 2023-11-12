Sunday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) and the Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Mackey Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Purdue securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Boilermakers are coming off of a 92-49 loss to UCLA in their most recent outing on Monday.

Purdue vs. Southern Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 68, Southern 66

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Boilermakers put up 70.5 points per game (74th in college basketball) last season while giving up 65.2 per outing (201st in college basketball). They had a +158 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Purdue's offense was less effective in Big Ten matchups last season, tallying 67.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.5 PPG.

The Boilermakers scored 74.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.6 more points than they averaged in away games (66.0).

When playing at home, Purdue gave up 1.9 fewer points per game (64.3) than on the road (66.2).

