Sunday's game that pits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-56 in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 86, Texas A&M-Commerce 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-30.2)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-30.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

Offensively, Purdue Fort Wayne was the 124th-ranked squad in the nation (73.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 166th (69.8 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Mastodons were 144th in the nation in rebounds (32.3 per game) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1).

Purdue Fort Wayne was 169th in college basketball in assists (13.1 per game) last season.

The Mastodons were the 14th-best squad in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.6 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.6%) last season.

Last season, Purdue Fort Wayne was 165th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.1 per game) and 18th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.2%).

Purdue Fort Wayne attempted 46.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 36.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 53.3% of its shots, with 63.2% of its makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.