The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-5.5) 148.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-5.5) 147.5 -245 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne put together a 10-18-0 ATS record last year.

Mastodons games hit the over 11 out of 28 times last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

In Lions games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

