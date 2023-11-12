The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Purdue Fort Wayne had a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Lions ranked 312th in rebounding in college basketball. The Mastodons finished 144th.

Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Mastodons put up were only 0.5 more points than the Lions allowed (73.4).

Purdue Fort Wayne went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne scored 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Mastodons allowed six fewer points per game (66.9) than on the road (72.9).

When it comes to total threes made, Purdue Fort Wayne performed worse at home last season, making 9.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.5% clip when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule