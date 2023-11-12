When the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) and Indiana Pacers (6-3) face off at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton will be two players to watch.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers won their most recent game against the Bucks, 126-124, on Thursday. Haliburton starred with 29 points, plus six boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 29 6 10 0 1 5 Bennedict Mathurin 26 11 2 1 1 3 Myles Turner 21 6 4 0 1 4

Pacers vs 76ers

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Myles Turner adds 17.0 points per game, plus 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Aaron Nesmith's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 52.0% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 15.0 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 3.0 triples per game.

The Pacers get 11.7 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists.

