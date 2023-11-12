Pacers vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (6-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The 76ers have won seven games in a row. The point total is set at 237.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-6.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in seven of nine outings.
- Indiana's average game total this season has been 247.6, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Indiana has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pacers have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Indiana has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Pacers Injury Report
|76ers vs Pacers Players to Watch
|76ers vs Pacers Prediction
|76ers vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|1
|12.5%
|118.6
|244.6
|107.4
|229
|221.8
|Pacers
|7
|77.8%
|126
|244.6
|121.6
|229
|234.7
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers' 126 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 107.4 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 107.4 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|6-3
|0-1
|8-1
|76ers
|7-1
|4-1
|4-4
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Pacers
|76ers
|126
|118.6
|1
|6
|6-1
|2-0
|6-1
|2-0
|121.6
|107.4
|26
|7
|4-1
|6-1
|4-1
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.